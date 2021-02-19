Progress being made on chipping project at Green River Rodeo Grounds

Advertisement

February 19, 2021 — (Press Release) The Green Waste pile at the rodeo grounds is being chipped by Longhorn Construction.

The Green River company began chipping away the waste from the September wind/snow event that knocked down several hundred trees in Green River.

Green Waste started the process at the old landfill in January and now has moved the equipment to the rodeo grounds. The City Council awarded the bid to Longhorn in December for $109,625.

After completing the debris’s chipping at the rodeo grounds, the company will chip the trees and limbs at Riverview Cemetery.