Project West to establish in Sweetwater County

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — News broke throughout the county like wildfire when WE Soda Ltd officially broke the news that a new greenfield soda ash production project was in the works just southwest of Green River.

At a Sweetwater Economic Development Panel that was held last week, Craig Rood gave the community some further insight on the impact West Soda, a.k.a Project West, will have on the community.

West Soda

WE Soda Ltd is the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash. In a news release produced by WE Soda Ltd, they state that Project West will be using up to 100% renewable energy, using solar and wind power and solar steam. The overall goal is to produce carbon-neutral production.

Within the news release, Alasdair Warren, CEO of WE Soda Ltd stated, “A key element of this new project is the use of renewable energy for our steam and power needs. West Soda is the first project in the world to be designed with the objective of producing carbon-neutral soda ash and further underpins our commitment to deliver the most environmentally sustainable products to our customers.”

Timeline of Construction

Rood explained that Project West is currently finalizing the logistics and permitting with various agencies involved and that the permitting process began in late 2022. The plan is to submit the industrial sighting permit at the beginning of 2024 with public hearings to begin in April of 2024. Construction on the site is planned to begin in January 2025 and the start-up of the plant is to begin in 2027. All of this is subject to change depending on when permitting is given.

Temporary and Permanent Employees

Over the two-year construction period, the plant is expected to average around 800 temporary employees with a peak in 2026 of 1,200 employees.

With the need for employees at the forefront of their minds, Rood is involved with the Southwest Manufacturing Partnership which develops employees and prepares the younger generations for new and upcoming projects and job positions. Overall, Project West has a great relationship with Southwest Wyoming as well as speaking with high school students and SkillsUSA.

Rood also explained that they will have to recruit across the country as well due to the lack of population across the state.

Housing Plan for Employees

Project West has brought in a housing expert to help them figure out the housing for their employees. Rood explained that they have been figuring out how to accommodate that many workers, especially with many other projects planning to be established around the same time.

Rood also noted that he thinks that it will be crucial that all projects work together to figure the housing issue out.

Partnership with Rocky Mountain Power

Project West will be working hand in hand with Rocky Mountain Power to obtain the power they need to run. Rood explained that at this time Project West will not be doing cogeneration. At some point, however, down the line, they will be adapting renewable energy into their production.

Community Involvement

Project West’s parent company is Ciner, therefore, the company has been involved with Sweetwater County since 2015. Rood emphasized that the company has done very well being active in the community and that it is their culture to do so. Ciner has done projects with HeadStart and the Boys and Girls Club, along with sponsoring various events.

To learn more about Project West click here.