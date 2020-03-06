Pronghorn boys advance in 1A State Basketball Tournament

ROCK

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 5, 2020) — The Farson-Eden Pronghorn boys basketball team won in overtime, 40-35, over Lingle-Ft. Laramie Thursday to advance to today’s semi-finals of the 1A Wyoming State Boys Basketball Championships in Casper.

Advertisement

The 1A defending state champion Pronghorns will meet Encampment, a 66-42 winner over H.E.M, tonight at 7:30 at Natrona County High School. The other 1A Boys semi-final will feature Saratoga against Upton. Saratoga defeated Kaycee 50-33 while Upton advanced with a 66-50 win over St. Stephens.

In Thursday’s 1A Girls games, Farson-Eden lost, 39-32, to Kaycee. The Lady Pronghorns will play Little Snake River at 9 a.m. Friday in a loser out game. Little Snake River lost, 52-48 to Rock River. Today’s semi-final will feature Rock River versus Kaycee and Utpon versus Cokeville. On Thursday, Utpon defeated Saratoga, 53-34, and Cokeville was a 65-22 winner over Lingle-Ft.Laramie. Saratoga and Lingle-Ft. Laramie will play a loser out this morning.