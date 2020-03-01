Pronghorn boys and girls qualify for 1A State Basketball Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 1, 2020) — Both the Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams will have another week of play as each has qualified for their respective 1A Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships to be played in Casper.

The Pronghorn boys qualified for their state tournament Saturday morning with a 61-37 win over Wind River in a consolation loser-out game. They came back Saturday afternoon and defeated St. Stephens 67-53 to gain the West #3 seed. All games were played in Lander.

The Pronghorns will open state tournament play against Lingle-Ft. Laramie (East #2 seed) Thursday at 12 noon at Casper College.

The Lady Pronghorn won their Saturday morning loser-out consolation game, also in Lander, 56-40 over Burlington. The girls will enter their 1A state tournament as the West #4 seed after dropping their Saturday afternoon game to Saratoga, 39-33.

The Lady Pronghorns will also play this Thursday at Casper College with a 10:30 a.m. game against Kaycee (East #1 seed).