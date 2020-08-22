Pronghorns #1 in first high school football rankings

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 22, 2020) — WyoPreps.com has released its first Coaches and Media Football poll of the year. Many area teams received votes in their class of play with Farson-Eden topping the 6-Man poll and Mountain View number one in Class 2A.

Teams in Class 4A will start their seasons this coming Friday. Play in Class 3A, 2A, the new 9-Man, and 6-Man will officially begin a week later. The 9-Man Poll is new this year. For the most part, teams that played Class 1A 11-man football last year will be playing in the new 9-Man Class this year.

Advertisement

In the WYoPreps 4A Poll, the defending state champion Sheridan Broncs are on top, followed by Cheyenne East, Caper Natrona, Cheyenne Central, and Thunder Basin. Rock Springs was the only other team to receive votes in the 4A Poll, placing sixth. The Tigers will open their season next Friday, August 28, at Campbell County.

In the 3A poll, no surprise, Star Valley is number one. The Braves have won the Class 3A state title four of the last five years. Jackson is number two with Cody, Powell, and Lander rounding out the top five. Green River received some votes and finished seventh.

Advertisement

Mountain View, the defending 2A champs, start the season in the top spot of the 2A Poll with Big Horn second, Thermopolis third and Lovell fourth. Upton-Sundance and Cokeville tied for the fifth spot. Area teams Big Piney (#7) and Lyman (#10) also garnered votes.

The new 9-Man Poll featured Southeast on top, followed by Rocky Moutain, Lusk, Shoshoni, and Wright.

Farson-Eden tops the 6-Man Poll. The Pronghorns, who won the title in 2018, placed ahead of Little Snake River, Encampment, H.E.M., and Burlington.

See the complete Wyoprep.com Polls here.