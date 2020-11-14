Pronghorns and Eagles in football title games today

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 14, 2020) — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns (10-0) will put their number one ranking and undefeated season on the field this afternoon when they host Meeteetse (8-2) for the 6-Man state football championship. This will not be the first meeting between the two schools this season. They met in October, with Farson-Eden winning 35-16 at home.

Advertisement

The Pronghorns will be looking for their second 6-Man state football title in school history, the first coming in 2018. Meeteetse will be going for their third, their last in 2013. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Farson.

The Lyman Eagles (10-1) will play at Torrington (8-2) for the 2A state football title. Today’s game will mark the first time the two schools have ever met on the football field. For many years, Torrington played in Class 3A, winning the championship in 1990.

Advertisement

Lyman will be looking for their fifth state crown. Their most recent football championship came in 2012. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Other state title games today will have Gillette Thunder Basin (9-2) at Cheyenne East (10-1) for the 4A championship, and Cody (9-1) will host Jackson (9-2) for the 3A title. Friday night Southeast (11-0) defeated Lusk (8-3), 47-28, in the 9-Man championship game.