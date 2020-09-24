Pronghorns & Buffalos still top new football poll

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 24, 2020) — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns and the Mountain View Buffalos held on to their number one rankings in this week’s WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll. Last Friday, the Pronghorns defeated second-rated Encampment 73-33 while Mountain View was a 23-13 winner over Cokeville.

There were no changes in this week’s 6-Man Poll with Farson-Eden on top, followed by Encampment, Kaycee, Little Snake River, and Burlington. Farson-Eden is on the road Saturday at Ten Sleep.

In the 2A Poll, Mountain View is number one, followed by Upton-Sundance, Lyman, Torrington, and Big Piney. Mountain View will host Kemmerer Saturday afternoon.

The 4A Poll stayed pat this week. Despite suffering a home loss to Sheridan last Friday, Rock Springs remained at number six. Cheyenne Central tops the 4A rankings with Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Cheyenne East, and Casper Natrona rounding out the top five. Rock Springs travels to No. 5 Casper Natrona Friday night.

This week’s 3A Poll again has Powell in the top spot, followed by Jackson, Cody, Star Valley, and Douglas. Green River did not receive any votes this week. Green River will be at Evanston Friday afternoon.

To view the WyoPreps.com complete poll, click here.