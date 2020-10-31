Pronghorns, Eagles & Buffalos on to semi-finals. Tigers season ends

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 31, 2020) — The Rock Springs Tigers saw their season come to an end Friday night with a 35-6 road loss to the Sheridan Broncs in the quarterfinals of the 4A football playoffs. Sheridan jumped to an early 21-0 lead and was never threatened. Rock Springs ends the season at 5-5.

Sheridan moves on to play Cheyenne East, a 49-7 winner over Laramie. The other 4A semi-final game will have Thunder Basin hosting Casper Kelly Walsh. Thunder Basin defeated Casper Natrona 19-14 while Kelly Walsh surprised Cheyenne Central 2-14.

In the 6-Man playoffs, Farson-Eden kept their perfect mark intact with a 70-0 win over H.E.M. The Pronghorns will meet Encampment, at 59-20 winner over Hulett, in the semi-finals. The other 6-Man semi-final game will be between Kaycee, a 47-43 winner over Little Snake River, and Meeteetse, who defeated Guernsey-Sunrise 63-7. Dates and times have not been announced.

In local 2A playoffs, both Lyman and Mountain View advanced to semi-final play. Lyman defeated Big Horn 42-7 while Mountain View won a close 34-30 win over Wheatland. Lovell had their 2A season end with a 41-16 loss to Sundance-Upton. Lyman will now host Sundance-Upton while Mountain View will travel to Torrington, a 34-14 winner over Cokeville. Dates and times have not been announced.

Other Wyoming high school football scores and playoff schedules can be found at WyoPreps.