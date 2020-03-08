Pronghorns fall in attempt to repeat as 1A basketball champs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 8, 2020) — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns dropped a 52-42 decision to Saratoga Saturday night in the championship game of the 1A Wyoming Boys State Basketball tournament in Casper.

The Pronghorns were attempting to win their second straight title. For Saratoga, the win marked the school’s first ever boys basketball title.

Wyoming Indian won the 2A Boys title, 54-49 over Sundance. Wyoming Indian also won the 2A Girls championship, 52-46, over Pine Bluffs. Cokeville defeated Kaycee, 46-33, to win the 1A Girls crown.