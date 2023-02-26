Pronghorns qualify for state/Tigers postponed to Monday

February 26, 2023 — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns boys’ basketball team qualified for the 1A state basketball tournament with a 53-43 win over Little Snake River on Saturday morning. In an afternoon game for state tournament seeding purposes, the Pronghorns lost 45-38 to Burlington giving Farson-Eden the West #4 seed. Burlington will be the West #3 seed. Saratoga won the 1A West Regional Tournament, with Cokeville finishing second.

The Farson-Eden boys will meet the East #1 seed Upton on Thursday in the opening round of the 1A Wyoming Boys State Basketball Championships in Casper. The Pronghorn girl’s team did not qualify for state tournament play.

Rock Springs Tigers Game Postponed

The Rock Springs Tigers girls and boys had their Saturday basketball games at Casper Kelly Walsh postponed. The games will be played tomorrow, Monday. The girl’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the boys to follow around 5:30.