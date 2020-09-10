Pronghorns remain #1 while Tigers stay at #6 in latest football polls

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) –Farson-Eden remained on top of this week’s WyoPreps Coaches and Media 6-Man Football Poll. The Pronghorns won their opening game last Friday afternoon 67-7 over Guernsey-Sunrise. Farson-Eden will play at #4 Burlington Friday afternoon.

Despite suffering their first loss of the season, 41-21 last Friday to Thunder Basin, the Rock Springs Tigers remained ranked #6 in this week’s 4A Poll. Sheridan stayed in the number one 4A slot followed by Cheyenne Central, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, and Casper Natrona. The Tigers will travel to unranked Casper Kelly Walsh Friday night.

In the 3A poll, Jackson moved into the #1 slot ahead of Powell and Cody. Last week’s top team, Star Valley, fell to number four. Lander, who defeated Green River 28-7 last Friday, rounds out the top five. Green River did not receive any votes this week. The Wolves will host Buffalo Friday late Friday afternoon.

Mountain View, who lost Friday, 36-21, to 3A Evanston, fell to number two in this week’s Class 2A poll behind new number one Lovell. Thermopolis, Wheatland, and Upton-Sundance round out the top five. Mountain View and Lovell will meet this Friday evening.

The complete WyoPrep polls can be viewed by clicking here.