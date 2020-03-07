Pronghorns will play in tonight’s 1A Championship game

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 7, 2020) — The Farson-Eden boys are back into the 1A State championship game after Friday’s, 42-39, win over the West No. 1 seed, Encampment. The 2019 defending champs entered the tournament as the East No. 3 seed. The Pronghorns will play West No. 2 seeded Saratoga, a 57-55 overtime winner over Upton, in the title game. Tonight’s championship game will be played at 6:30 p.m. at the Casper Events Center.

Earlier in the day, the Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns were eliminated from further play, 43-39, by Little Snake River in the consolation rounds. Cokeville and Kaycee will meet today for the 1A Girls championship.

In the 2A Boys State championship game, Sundance will meet Wyoming Indian. Wyoming Indian will also play in the 2A Girls title game against Pine Bluffs.