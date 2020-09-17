Pronghorns & Buffalos top their Class football rankings

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — The new WyoPreps.com high school football rankings are out.

Farson-Eden still finds themselves on top of the 6-Man rankings after their Friday road win at Burlington. The Pronghorns will host second-rated Encampment Friday afternoon. Burlington, Kaycee, and Little Snake River fill the top five positions.

Mountain View’s win over previously top-rated Lovell last Friday puts the Buffalos back on top of the Class 2A poll. Mountain View will put that top ranking on the line Friday at Cokeville. Wheatland is this week’s number two, with Lovell dropping to number three. Upton-Sundance and Lyman, tied with Torrington, complete the top five. Lovell and Lyman will meet Saturday afternoon.

Cheyenne Central is the new number one in the 4A poll with Rock Springs dropping to number seven this week after losing at Casper Kelly Walsh. The Tigers will host third-ranked Sheridan Friday at 6 p.m. The rest of the 4A poll has Thunder Basin moving up to second with East at four and Natrona at number five.

Powell tops the 3A poll with Green River coming in number seven. The Wolves will travel to Worland Friday evening for their first road contest of the season. Cody, Jackson, Star Valley, and Douglas rounded out the top five.

See the complete WyoPreps.com rankings here.