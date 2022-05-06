Property tax refund maybe available for some Sweetwater County taxpayers

May 6, 2022 — Press Release for the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office

Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto would like to inform citizens that a property tax refund program is available through the Wyoming Department of Revenue. To qualify, a person must own and reside in their home, have paid all of their 2021 property tax, and have been a state resident for at least five years.

Additionally, an individual’s assets cannot have a value of more than $133,651, not including the home’s value, one vehicle per adult, retirement accounts, cash value of life insurance policies, or medical savings accounts.

Finally, to be eligible, an annual household income cannot exceed $53,610, which is 3/4 of the median household income for Sweetwater County. In no case will the available refund exceed 1/2 of a person’s 2021 property tax bill or 1/2 of the median residential property tax liability for Sweetwater County. The maximum refund amount available is $712.27.

To apply, visit and pick up an application in the County Treasurer’s Office at 80 W Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, call the Wyoming Department of Revenue at (307) 777-7320, or apply online at wptrs.wyo.gov.

In addition to the application, a person must provide copies of their 2021 tax bill, receipts for 2021 property tax payments, and income verification for each household member. Applications must be submitted by June 6, 2022.

The Wyoming Department of Revenue will issue refund checks beginning in July of this year through September. Visit the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office or call (307) 872-3720 for more information and assistance in applying.