Prospectors complete the sweep of Rogue Valley Sunday

Rock Springs Prospectors vs. Rogue Valley on November 6, 2022. (Wyo4News photo)

November 7, 2022 — After a tight 3-2 win over Rogue Valley on Saturday night, the Rock Springs Prospector offense erupted for 9 goals on Sunday morning and cruised to a 9-4 win over the Royals and sweeping the three-game series.

Rock Springs led 3-1 after the first period on goals by Tyler Rayner, Kyle Avery, and Jace Bodnar. That lead would grow to 6-2 at the end of the second period, with Avery getting the hat trick with his second and third goals of the game. Matthew Patone scored the Prospector’s first goal of the second period.

In the third period, Rayner would notch his second goal of the game, along with scores from teammates Troy Clements and Ondrej Matas.

The win keeps Rock Springs in third place in the USPH North West Division with 19 points, just one point behind second-place Seattle. Vernal, Utah, leads the division with 22 points.

Rock Springs will meet undefeated Vernal Friday in Utah and Saturday in Rock Springs at the Ice Arena.