Prospectors drop high scoring road contest

January 21, 2023 — Goals were plenty Friday night as the Rock Springs Prospectors lost to the Idaho Falls Spud Kings 11-6 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Idaho Fall jumped on the visiting Prospectors early with four goals in the first 13 minutes of play. Rock Springs appeared to get back into the contest on a goal by Jorie Boyd, followed 23 seconds later by another score by Dominik Griessmer to cut the Spud Kings’ lead to 4-2. But Idaho Falls would respond with two more goals before the period came to an end to lead 6-2.

Rock Springs scored first in the second period, with Ondrej Matas lighting the lamp, but again Idaho Falls would increase their lead to 8-3 with two goals before the period ended.

Scoring was equal in the third period, with each team scoring three goals. Boyd netted his second goal of the game, with Matej Nemec and Matthew Pantone registering scores.

Rock Springs will play tonight in Ogden, Utah, against the Ogden Mustangs.