Prospectors drop home contest to Ogden

October 9, 2022 — It was a rough second and third period last night for the home team as the Rock Springs Prospectors dropped a 9-2 decision to the Odgen Mustangs at the Family Recreation Center Ice Arena. The match was tied at 2-2 after the first period, but Odgen would score three goals in the second period and add four more in the final period for the win.

The loss leaves Rock Springs with a 4-2-1 record (9 points) which is still good for second place in the North West Division of the Premier Hockey League. Seattle, 7-0 (14 points), leads the division.

Rock Springs will be idle until Friday, October 21, when they will host the Vernal Oilers.