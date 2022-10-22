Prospectors drop home hockey game to Vernal

Rock Springs Prospectors versus Vernal, Utah, Friday, October 22, 2022 (Wyo4News photo)

October 22, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey team was looking to give the Vernal Oilers their first loss of the season Friday night at the Ice Arena. Unfortunately, that was not to be, as the visitors from Utah would come away with a 5-2 victory.

After a scoreless first period, Vernal would score first in the second period at the 7:53 mark. Rock Springs tied the game at 1-1 with a goal by Kyle Avery with just under 4 minutes to play in the period. But the tie would not hold up as Vernal would score the go-ahead goal with just 13-seconds left in the period, making the score 2-1 going into the final period.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The Oilers would score two third-period goals before Rock Springs’ Jorie Boyd would find the back of the net to make the score 4-2. A final goal by Vernal was scored with less than a minute to play.

Rock Springs, 4-3-1, will be off until next Friday when they play at Bellingham, Washington, and then face Seattle on Saturday and Sunday.