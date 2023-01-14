Prospectors drop overtime home match-up against Seattle

January 14, 2023 — It took the Seattle Totems just 15 seconds to score their first goal of Friday’s contest against the Rock Springs Prospectors. They would add another in the first period, eventually leading to a 4-3 overtime win over the home-standing Prospectors.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Rock Springs would cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Ondrej Matas 41 seconds into the period. Less than three minutes later, the Prospector’s Jorie Boyd would tie the contest at 2-2. But Seattle would take back the lead on a power play goal with just over five minutes remaining in the period.

After a defensive third period, the Prospectors Aiden Ma would tie the game at 3-3 with just 1:32 to play in regulation.

The hopes of a Rock Springs comeback victory were quickly dashed as Seattle scored just 14 seconds into the overtime to gain the win. Seattle now leads this year’s series 3-1.

The same two teams will play against at 7:35 tonight and again Sunday at 10:35 a.m. at the Ice Arena in Rock Springs.