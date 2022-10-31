Prospectors drop road game to Totems Sunday

October 31, 2022 — After going 2-0 on their road trip to Washington state, the Rock Springs Prospectors suffered their first loss of the weekend Sunday, losing 5-2 to division-leading Seattle Totems. Rock Springs had defeated Seatle 4-2 on Saturday night.

Things started well for the Prospectors as they led 2-1 after the first period on goals by Tyler Rayner and Kyle Avery. The Totems, though, would score twice in the second and third periods, while the Rock Springs offense went cold.

The loss keeps the Prospectors, 6-4-1 on the year, in third place in the North West Division with 13 points. Seattle, 10-4-0, leads the division standings with 20 points.

Rock Springs will host the Rogue Valley Royals (3-9, 6 points) on Friday and Saturday nights and again Sunday morning. Friday and Saturday games will begin at 7:35, with the Sunday morning match-up starting at 10:35. All games will be played at the Ice Arena at the Family Recreation Center.