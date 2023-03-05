Prospectors drop Saturday playoff game with game 3 today

March 5, 2023 — The Rock Springs Prospectors dropped a 4-2 playoff decision to the Seattle Totems last night in Seattle. The series is now tied at 1-1, with the deciding game three to be played this afternoon in Seattle. Rock Springs won the first game 6-4 on Friday night.

After a scoreless first period, Seattle would score the contest’s first goal at 6:22 into the second period. A second Totem goal came with just 54 seconds remaining in the period.

Seattle would increase their lead to 4-0 in the third period before Rock Spring’s Jorie Boyd would score with just over nine minutes in regulation. Then, the Prospector’s Dawson Blue would add a goal with less than a minute to play.

The Vernal Oilers of the Northwest Division swept their playoff series with Rogue Valley with a 9-0 home win on Saturday. They will host the winner of today’s Rock Springs/Seattle contest with the first game next Friday.