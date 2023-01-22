Prospectors drop Saturday road contest

January 22, 2023 — In a contest that was closer than the final score indicates, the Rock Springs Prospectors lost 10-1 to the Ogden Mustangs Saturday night in Odgen, Utah.

Odgen scored two goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the locker room. They would make it 3-0 just 50 seconds into the second period. But Rock Springs would cut the lead to 3-1 four minutes later on a goal by Aiden Ma. But with just over 11 minutes to go in the period, Odgen would increase the lead to 4-1, and that is how the period would end.

The third period was all Ogden, scoring six goals on 17 shots to secure the win. For the contest, Ogden’s offense dominated with 76 total shots on goal compared to just 17 for the Prospectors. The Mustangs of the USPHL’s Mountain Division raised their record to 26-9-1.

Rock Springs, now 14-21-2 on the season, will play Vernal (25-2-1) in a three-game series next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Saturday’s contest will be played in Rock Springs.