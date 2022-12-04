Prospectors drop Saturday road contest

December 4, 2022 –– The Vernal Oilers’ hockey dominance over the Rock Springs Prospectors continued Saturday in Vernal, Utah. The Oilers would score six goals before Rock Springs could get on the scoreboard halfway through the third period on a goal by Matej Nemec. The final score ended with Vernal up 8-1.

The Prospectors are now 0-6 on the season against the undefeated Oilers (18-0-0). Rock Springs is 9-10-1 on the season.

The two teams will again today at 3:35 p.m. at the Rock Springs Ice Arena.