Prospectors drop Sunday contest

January 16, 2023 — The final game of the three-game series between Rock Springs and Seattle was another contest that came down to the winning team controlling the last period of play. Unfortunately for the home-standing Prospectors, that control belonged to Seattle, with the Totem scoring three third-period goals on their way to a 6-3 win.

Things got off to a rough start for the Prospectors as Seattle scored the first two goals in securing an end-of-first-period 2-0 lead.

Rock Springs would tally their first goal just under five minutes into the second period on a goal by Deck to cut the Totam lead to 2-1. But Seattle went back up by two on a goal with less than four minutes to go in the period.

The Prospectors Ma found the net early in the third period to bring Rock Springs back to within one, 3-2. But two unanswered Seattle goals would push the lead to 5-2 in favor of the visitors. Boyd’s goal brought the Prospectors back to 5-3 with less than five minutes to play. Seattle would score their final goal in the last minute of the contest.

Rock Springs, now 14-19-2, will travel to Idaho Falls of the Mountain Division this Friday.