Prospectors drop tight home contest to Vernal

Prospectors Hockey – Wyo4news Photo

February 12, 2023 — Playing in their final regular season home game, the Rock Springs Prospectors fell to Northwest Division-leading Vernal 6-4 Saturday night at the Ice Arena. The same two teams will meet again today in Vernal.

In a high-scoring first period, things started well for Rock Springs, with Dominik Greissmer scoring just over four minutes into the contest. Less than two minutes later, Jorie Boyd would up the Prospectors’ lead to 2-0. Over the next five minutes, the Vernal offense would take over, tying the score at 2-2. Greissmer’s second goal of the first period put Rock Springs back on top 3-2, but Vernal tied things up with less than 30 seconds to go in the period.

The Oilers would take their first lead of the contest, 4-3, about nine minutes into the second period before Rock Spring’s Jacob Simpson tied the score at 4-4 with just over seven minutes to go before the break.

The third period belonged to Vernal, with the visitors scoring two unanswered goals to secure the win.

After today’s game in Vernal, Rock Springs will wrap up the regular season on February 24 and 25 with road games at Provo and Ogden, Utah.