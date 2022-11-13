Prospectors fall again to undefeated Vernal

November 13, 2022 — The Vernal Oilers have dominated play this season in the USPHL North West Division. Saturday night in Rock Springs was no exception, as they stayed undefeated with a 7-2 win over the Rock Springs Prospectors.
The Prospectors would jump off to the early lead in the contest on a goal by Ondrej Matas just 34-seconds into the contest. But Vernal would respond with three unanswered goals of their own to close out the period leading 3-1.
The defense controlled the second period with no scoring taking place and a combined nine penalties being called.
In the third period, Vernal would score a goal within the first three minutes and again in the next five minutes to up their lead to 5-1. Rock Springs would cut into that lead to 5-2 when Jorie Boyd lite the lamp at 7:49 into the final period. But Vernal scored two more unanswered goal to secure the win.
Rock Springs now stands at 9-6-1 on the season and in third place in the North West Division with 19 points. Vernal improved to 13-0-0 with a division leading 26 points.
The teams will play again this coming Friday and Sunday in Vernal, Utah.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement