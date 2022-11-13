Prospectors fall again to undefeated Vernal

Rock Springs Prospectors vs. Vernal, Utah, November 13, 2022. (Wyo4News photo)

November 13, 2022 — The Vernal Oilers have dominated play this season in the USPHL North West Division. Saturday night in Rock Springs was no exception, as they stayed undefeated with a 7-2 win over the Rock Springs Prospectors.

The Prospectors would jump off to the early lead in the contest on a goal by Ondrej Matas just 34-seconds into the contest. But Vernal would respond with three unanswered goals of their own to close out the period leading 3-1.

The defense controlled the second period with no scoring taking place and a combined nine penalties being called.

In the third period, Vernal would score a goal within the first three minutes and again in the next five minutes to up their lead to 5-1. Rock Springs would cut into that lead to 5-2 when Jorie Boyd lite the lamp at 7:49 into the final period. But Vernal scored two more unanswered goal to secure the win.

Rock Springs now stands at 9-6-1 on the season and in third place in the North West Division with 19 points. Vernal improved to 13-0-0 with a division leading 26 points.

The teams will play again this coming Friday and Sunday in Vernal, Utah.