Prospectors fall in Vernal on Sunday

February 13, 2023 — After falling behind 3-0 through the first period and a half of Sunday’s road contest against Vernal, Utah, the Rock Springs Prospectors offense came alive to make a game of it. But in the end, Vernal would hold on and take a 5-3 win.

The Propector’s Jace Bodnar scored Rock Springs’ first goal with just over five minutes to play in the second period cutting the Oilers’ lead to 3-1. But, less than a minute later, Vernal would answer with their own goal to put the home team’s lead back to three, 4-1.

The period’s scoring was far from over, though, as Rock Springs would score two goals in the final minute. One goal was by Jacob Simpson, and the other by Jorie Boyd. The period ended with Vernal leading 4-3.

Unfortunately, the Oilers’ defense stiffened in the third period, shutting out the Prospectors and securing the 5-3 win.

Rock Springs is off this week and will wrap up the regular season with a February 24 game at Provo and their final game on February 25 in Ogden, Utah.