Prospectors fall in Vernal Saturday

December 18, 2022 — After pulling off a dramatic 4-3 shoot-out home win over Vernal on Friday night, the Oilers recaptured their dominance over Rock Springs Saturday night with a 7-4 in Vernal, Utah.

Things started well for the Prospectors as they led 2-0 at the end of the first period on goals by Jace Bodnar and Jorie Boyd. Bodnar would get his second goal of the night in the second period to push the Rock Springs lead to 3-0 before Vernal would score their first goal. Bodnar would then register a hat trick with his third goal putting the Prospectors up 4-1 with roughly 13 minutes to go in the period. From that point on, it was all Vernal, with the Oilers scoring three unanswered goals before the second-period break, which ended tied 4-4.

Vernal’s offensive surge continued in the third period, as the Oilers grabbed the lead, 5-4, nine minutes into the period and added two insurance goals to secure the win.

The Prospectors will stay on the road with four games in four days. On Monday, they meet the Las Vegas Thunderbirds, then play the Ontario Jr. Reign on Tuesday, the Fresno Monsters Wednesday and wrap up the week versus the San Diego Sabers on Thursday. They will then take the holidays off, with the season resuming on January 5.