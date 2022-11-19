Prospectors fall to undefeated Oilers

November 19, 2022 — It was another rough night for the Rock Springs Prospectors hockey team against the Vernal Oilers. Friday night’s contest took place in Vernal, Utah, with the Oiler posting a 9-2 win, their fourth straight win in this matchup.

Vernal remains undefeated on the season (14-0) while leading the USPHL North West Division with 28 points. Rock Springs is now 9-7-1 on the year and in third place in the division with 19 points.

The game was tight in the first period, with Vernal scoring the only goal.

In the second period, the Oiler would increase the lead to 2-0 with just 1:28 expired. Then, they would score three more goals in the period while holding Rock Springs scoreless.

Unita would build their third-period lead to 9-0 before Rock Spring would get on the scoreboard with goals from Jeremiah Laird and Jacob Rezac.

The two teams will meet once more Sunday afternoon in Vernal.