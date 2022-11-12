Prospectors fall to undefeated Vernal

November 12, 2022 — It was a rough road trip to Vernal, Utah, Friday as the Rock Springs Prospectors saw their three-game winning streak snapped, losing 8-2 to the Oilers. Vernal has yet to lose this season.

Vernal was in control from the start scoring three goals in the first period and another in the second before the Prospectors Matej Nemec would score Rock Springs’ first goal. But the momentum quickly return to Vernal as they would score two more unanswered goal before the second period would end with the Oilers holding a commanding 7-1 lead.

The Prospectors’ Jorie Boyd would score the game’s final goal of the game in the third period.

Rock Springs (9-5-1) is still holding down third place in the USPHL North West Division with 19 points. Division-leading Vernal (12-0-0) now has 24 points.

The two teams will meet again tonight at the Ice Arena in Rock Springs. The puck will drop at 7:35 p.m.