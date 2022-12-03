Prospectors fall to Vernal in high scoring contest

Rock Springs Prospector hockey, December 2, 2023. Wyo4News photo

December 3, 2022 — A home crowd at the Rock Springs Ice Arena was treated to a lot of offense Friday night as undefeated Vernal Oiler defeated the Rock Springs Prospectors 9-5.

Vernal scored the first goal seven minutes into the contest. Rock Springs would tie the game at 1-1 on a goal by Ondrej Matas a little over two minutes later. However, the Oilers would score the next two first period goal to lead 3-1 at the break.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

In the second period, Vernal would increase the lead to 4-2 before Tony Romani scored a Prospector goal to cut the lead to 4-2. But similar to the first period, the Oilers would achieve two more goals before Jorie Boyd would find the back of the net for the home team. The second period ended with Vernal holding a 6-3 lead.

In the final period, the two teams would trade goals, with Prospector goals scored by Kevin Milliken and Boyd’s second goal of the contest.

Rock Springs, now 9-9-1 on the season, will travel to Vernal, 17-0-0, tonight, with the two teams meeting again on Sunday at 3:35 p.m. at the Rock Springs Ice Arena.