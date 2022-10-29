Prospectors gain road overtime win in Washington

October 29, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospector hockey team scored a 4-3 road win over Bellingham, Washington, Friday night. The win upped the Prospector’s season record to 5-3-1 (11 points).
Things did not get off to a good start for Rock Springs, with Bellingham leading 2-0 at the end of the first period. However, the Prospectors would cut that lead to 2-1 in the second period on a goal by Aiden Ma.
In the third period, Rock Springs tied the contest at 2-2 on a goal by Kyle Avery. A little over one minute later, the Blazers would take back the lead, 3-2, but Ma’s second goal of the game, with over a minute to play in regulation, would tie the contest and send it into overtime.
In the first overtime period, the Prospectors secured the win on a goal by Jeremiah Laird.
Rock Springs will play at the division-leading Seattle Totems (18 points) tonight and Sunday afternoon before returning home to play the Rogue Valley Royals next Friday.
