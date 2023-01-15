Prospectors gain Saturday win over Seattle

Wyo4News photo

January 15, 2023 — The Rock Springs Prospectors rebounded from an overtime loss to Seattle on Friday to gain a 7-4 win over the same Totems team on Saturday night at the Ice Arena.

As happened on Friday, Seattle would score quickly, with the game’s first goal coming less than four minutes into the contest. However, rock Springs’ Xzia Fogelgren would respond with a game-tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in the first period, which ended at 1-1.

Seatle would gain back the lead, 2-1, just over eight minutes into the second period, but the Prospectors Boyd would score two goals over the next seven minutes of play to put the Prospectors on top 3-2. A Totem’s goal with under four minutes to go in the period would tie the score at 3-3 heading into the final period of regulation.

Rock Springs’ offense would explode early in the third, with Ondrej Matas scoring 46 seconds into the period. Brogan Andus added to the Prospector lead less than four minutes later, with Matas adding another goal two minutes later. The Rock Springs lead had grown to three, 6-3, in less than seven minutes. Tony Romani would add the last Rock Springs score late in the period.

The rubber game of the three-game series will be played this morning at 10:35 at the Ice Arena.