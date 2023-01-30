Prospectors get overtime win over Vernal

January 30, 2023 — After dropping the first two games of their three-game series with the Vernal Oilers, the Rock Springs Prospectors came away with a 3-2 overtime win over the division leaders. It was the Prospectors’ second overtime win over the Oilers this season.

Vernal scored the only first-period goal with just over two minutes to go before the break.

The second period was also a defensive battle until Rock Springs tied the contest at 1-1 with a goal by Ondrej Matas with just under three minutes on the clock.

The Prospectors grabbed their first lead, 2-1, just 28 seconds into the third period when Matthew Pantone found the back of the net. But a little over seven minutes later, Vernal tied the contest at 2-2, eventually sending the game into overtime.

The extra period didn’t last long as Rock Springs scored the winning goal on Pantone’s second score of the night, just 4:58 in the additional period.

Rock Springs had 45 shots on goal for the contest compared to 48 for Vernal.

The Prospectors are idle this week and have just four games to go in the regular season. They will meet Vernal again on February 10 (away) and 12 (home) and finish the season with road games at Provo and Odgen on February 24 and 25.

Both Vernal and Rock Springs have secured postseason playoff spots.