Prospectors give Vernal their first defeat

Rock Springs prospectors versus Vernal, Utah, December 17, 2022 (Wyo4News photo)

December 17, 2022 — Wearing their ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, some holiday spirit helped propel the Rock Springs Prospectors to a 4-3 shootout home win over Vernal Friday night at the Ice Arena. The win was the Prospectors’ first over the Oilers in nine meetings this season. It was also the first time anyone had defeated Vernal this year. The Oilers came into the contest 19-0-0.

Vernal would score first, but Rock Springs would answer with first-period goals by Aiden Ma and Xzia Fogelgren to lead 2-1 after the first period.

The Oilers tied the contest at 2-2 with the second period’s only goal.

In the third period, Vernal would grab a 3-2 lead seven minutes into the frame. But the Prospectors tied the contest on a Braden Deck goal with less than seven minutes left in regulation, which ended with the teams tied at 3-3.

There would be no scoring in the overtime period causing the game to be decided on a shootout. Vernal and Rock Springs would be unsuccessful on their first shootout shots, with the Oilers also being denied on their second attempt. Then Ondrej Matas would find the back of the net for Rock Springs. Vernal failed on their third attempt giving the Prospectors the victory.

The two teams will play again tonight in Vernal.