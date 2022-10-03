Prospectors hockey wins 2 of 3 in their home debut

October 3, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey team went 2-1 over the weekend with a couple of wins over Bellingham, Washington, and a loss to Provo, Utah. All games took place at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

The Prospectors started the weekend off on a great note with a 5-1 win against Bellingham, Washington, in their inaugural home game. On Saturday night, Rock Springs fell to Provo, Utah, 6-1 but would rebound with a 7-2 Sunday morning win, again over Bellingham, Washington.

Rock Springs is currently 4-2 in the early season and will host Ogden, Utah (1-1) Saturday night at the Ice Arena at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.