Prospectors hold on for Saturday hockey win

Rock Springs vs. Rogue Valley, November 5, 2022. (Wyo4News photo)

November 6, 2022 — It was a much tighter contest Saturday night for Rock Springs, but in the end, the result was another victory as the Prospectors hung on for a 3-2 win over Rogue Valley. Friday night Rock Springs defeated the Royals 6-2. A third game between the two teams will take place this morning at 10:35 at the Ice Arena.

Saturday night, Rogue Valley scored first on goal with 12:33 to play in the first period. However, Rock Springs would answer with a goal by Ondrej Matas with just 16-seconds left in the period.

In the second period, Matas scored his second goal to give the home team a 2-1 lead. But Rogue Valley would tie the contest at 2-2 with just under five minutes left in the period. Then, with a little over two minutes remaining in the second period, Matas would register a hat trick with his third goal giving the Prospectors a 3-2 lead. That lead would hold through a scoreless third period.

The win ups the Rock Springs season record to 8-4-1 (17 points), good for third place in the USPHL North West Division. Vernal and Seattle are currently tied for first place with 20 points.