Prospectors rally falls short in Sunday loss

Rock Springs Prospector vs. Vernal, Utah, December 4, 2022. Wyo4News photo

December 5, 2022 — After falling behind 4-0 through the first two periods of play, the Rock Springs Prospectors staged a third-period comeback Sunday at the Ice Arena. Unfortunately, it was too little as the home team fell to the Oilers 4-2.

Vernal scored two goals in each of the first two periods to lead 4-0 going into the final period. The Prospectors’ Dawson Blue scored Rock Springs’ first goal of the contest just over a minute into the last period. Roughly five minutes later, John Urgo would also found the back of the net to cut the Vernal lead to 4-2. But that would end all the scoring, with the Oilers securing their seventh win over the Prospectors this season.

Rock Springs falls to 9-11-1 on the year, with the Northwest Division-leading Oilers improving to 19-0-0.

Rock Springs travels to Medford, Oregon, this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to play the Rogue Valley Royals, 7-16-0. Rock Springs won all three home games against the Royals in early November.