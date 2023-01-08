Prospectors score home win

January 8, 2023 — The Rock Springs Prospectors returned to the home Ice Arena Saturday night and came away with a much-needed 5-2 win over the Bellingham Blazers. The win stopped a six-game losing streak and the Prospectors’ record to 13-18-1. Bellingham fell to 5-25-2 for the season.

Rock Springs would score first on a goal by Xzia Fogelgren, but Bellingham would tie the match at 1-1 with a goal with just over four minutes to play in the first period. The period would end tied.

In the second period, Rock Springs would score less than five into the period when John Tsatzalis would light the lamp. But, again, Bellingham would respond with a tying goal 8:03 into the period. Then the Prospector offense would explode for three unanswered goals in less than five minutes. The first was from Jeremiah Laird, then Tony Romani, and finally, Fogelgren’s second goal of the game. The period would end with Rock Springs holding a 5-2 lead.

There was no scoring in the final period.

The Prospectors will stay a home hosting the Seattle Totems this coming Friday and Saturday night, and Sunday morning.