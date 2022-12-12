Prospectors secure another road win Sunday

December 12, 2022 — Rock Springs jumped off to a 3-0 lead on their way to a 6-2 road win over the Rogue Valley Royals on Sunday. The game was played in Medford, Oregon.
Goals by the Prospectors Ondrej Matas and Tyler Rayner gave Rock Springs a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. They would stretch the lead to 3-0 on a second-period goal by Xzia Fogelgren.
Rogue Valley would cut the lead to 3-1 in the second period, but Fogelgren’s second goal of the period would put Rock Springs back up by three, 4-1. After another Royals goal, Jace Bodnar’s goal put Rock Springs up 5-2 to end the scoring in the period.
Jorie Boyd would score for the Prospectors in the third period, the only goal scored by either team.
Rock Springs is now 11-12-1 on the year and will return to the Ice Arena this Friday and Saturday to face Northwest Division-leading Vernal, Utah, on Friday and Saturday.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement