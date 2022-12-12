Prospectors secure another road win Sunday

December 12, 2022 — Rock Springs jumped off to a 3-0 lead on their way to a 6-2 road win over the Rogue Valley Royals on Sunday. The game was played in Medford, Oregon.

Goals by the Prospectors Ondrej Matas and Tyler Rayner gave Rock Springs a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. They would stretch the lead to 3-0 on a second-period goal by Xzia Fogelgren.

Rogue Valley would cut the lead to 3-1 in the second period, but Fogelgren’s second goal of the period would put Rock Springs back up by three, 4-1. After another Royals goal, Jace Bodnar’s goal put Rock Springs up 5-2 to end the scoring in the period.

Jorie Boyd would score for the Prospectors in the third period, the only goal scored by either team.

Rock Springs is now 11-12-1 on the year and will return to the Ice Arena this Friday and Saturday to face Northwest Division-leading Vernal, Utah, on Friday and Saturday.