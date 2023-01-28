Prospectors shutout in Vernal Friday night

na

January 28, 2023 — The Rock Springs Prospectors outshot the home-standing Vernal Oilers Friday night 36 – 29, but unfortunately, none found their way into the goal resulting in a 3-0 loss.

Vernal led 2-0 at the end of the first period and added their third goal in the second period.

The loss dropped Rock Springs’ season record to 14-22-2, while the Northwest Division-leading Oilers are now 26-2-1.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in Rock Springs at the Ice Arena tonight. The game time is 7:35 p.m.