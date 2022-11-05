Prospectors skate past Rogue Valley

Rock Springs vs. Rogue Vally, Friday, November 4, 2022 (Wyo4News photo)

November 5, 2022 — After being tied at 1-1 at the end of the first period, the Rock Springs Prospectors scored five unanswered goals on thier way to a 6-2 home win Friday night over Rogue Valley. The win upped the Prospector record to 7-4-1. Rogue Valley dropped to 3-10 on the year.

Rock Springs was the first to score Friday night when Boyd lit the lamp 4:35 into the initial period.

In the second period, goals were scored by Aiden Ma, JohnTsatzalis, and Matthew Patone increasing the Rock Springs lead to 4-1 by the period’s end.

Ondrej Aiden Matas would score twice for the Prospectors in the third period before Rogue Valley scored their second goal of the contest.

The same two teams will meet again tonight at 7:35 at the Ice Arena and again Sunday at 10:35 a.m.