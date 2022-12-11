Prospectors split first two road games in Oregon

December 11, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors’ road trip to Medford, Oregon, got off to a rough start with a 7-4 Friday loss to the Rogue Valley Royals. The Prospectors would rebound, though, with a 5-3 win on Saturday over the Royals. The two teams will play the third game in the weekend series later today.

The Friday contest was close, with Rock Springs trailing just 3-2 going into the third period. Rogue Valley would score the first goal in the final period to make the score 4-2, but goals by the Prospectors’ Xzia Fogelgren and Jacob Rezac would tie the contest. Unfortunately, Rogue Valley would end the period by scoring three unanswered goals and securing the win.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Saturday’s contest was tied at 1-1 after one period, but the Rock Springs offense came alive in the second period, with Jorie Boyd scoring all three Prospector goals. His hat trick gave Rock Springs a 4-2 lead going into the final period. John Tsatzalis would score the final goal for Rock Springs, securing the win.

The win snapped an eight-game Rock Springs losing streak, seven of those losses to undefeated Vernal, Utah.

The Prospectors now stand at 10-12-1 on the season and in third place in the Northwest Division with 21 points. Rogue Valley is 8-17 on the year and in fourth place in the division with 16 points.