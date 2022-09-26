Prospectors start the season winning 2 of 3/Mustangs soccer goes 1-1

September 26, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey team got their season off to a good start over the weekend. The United State Premier Hockey League team won road games against Bellingham, Washington, on Friday 6-4 and Sunday 6-2. Unfortunately, on Sunday, Rock Springs fell to Seatle 3-2 on Saturday.

The Prospectors will play at home this coming weekend, hosting Bellingham, Washington, on Friday night and Provo, Utah, on Saturday night. Both those matches start at 7:30 p.m. Rock Springs will wrap up weekend play against Bellingham on Sunday morning at 10:30.

All games will take place at the Ice Arena at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

Western Mustang Soccer

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs women’s soccer team defeated Trinidad State 6-1 Saturday in a Region 9 matchup. On Friday, the Mustangs lost their first Region 9 game, 2-1 in two overtimes, at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado.

Western is now 9-6 on the season and 4-1 in Region 9 play.

Western will be off until Tuesday, October 4, when they will host Central Wyoming College in another Region 9 contest. The game will take place at Rock Springs High School at 1 p.m.