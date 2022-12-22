Prospectors stay winless on Vegas trip with one game to play

December 22, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors lost 5-1 on Wednesday to the Fresno Monsters in Las Vegas. The loss brings the Prospector’s season mark to 12-16-1. Fresno, the leader of the USPHL Pacific Division, improved to 22-4-1

As with Wednesday’s game, Rock Springs would score the game’s first game as Simpson would find the net with than seven minutes gone in the opening period. That 1-0 lead would hold up until the end of the period and through much of the second period until Fresno scored with just over five minutes left in the period.

The third period proved disastrous for Rock Springs, giving up four goals in eight minutes of play.

In the contest, Rock Springs tallied 21 shots on goal to Fresno’s 45.

The Prospectors will wrap up their four-game Vegas road today against the San Diego Sabers before taking the holidays off.