Prospectors suffer blowout loss to end regular season

February 26, 2023 — The regular season ended last night for the Rock Springs Prospector hockey time. Playing in Odgen, Utah, the visiting Prospectors were blown-out by the Mustangs 16-1.

Ogden would score nine goals through the first 30 minutes of play before Jorie Boyd’s goal gave Rock Springs its first and only score of the night.

The Mustang offense overpowered the Prospectors with 73 shots on goal in the contest. Rock Springs had only 12 shots on goal, half of which came in the third period.

Rock Springs finished their inaugural 44-game regular season with a 15-27-2 record. According to the USPHL website, the Prospectors have qualified for the post-season playoffs, along with fellow Northwest Division members Seattle and Vernal, Utah (Division winner). However, no playoff schedule has been announced.