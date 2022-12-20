Prospectors suffer Las Vegas road loss

December 20, 2022 — The current four-game road trip to Las Vegas for the Rock Springs Prospectors started off with a 5-2 loss on Monday to the home-standing Las Vegas Thunderbirds. The Prospectors will play again this evening in the Vegas area against the Ontario Junior Reign. Both the Thunderbirds and the Reign play in the USPHL’s Pacific Division, as do Rock Springs’ next two opponents Fresno, on Wednesday, and San Diego, on Thursday.

Monday’s game started well for Rock Springs, with Ondrej Matas and Jorie Boyd scoring to put the visitors up 2-0, but the Thunderbirds would respond with two goals of their own in the final four minutes of the first period to tie the school.

There was no scoring in the second period.

The third period belonged to the Las Vegas offense, as they scored three goals in ten minutes.

The loss drops Rock Springs to 12-14-1 on the season, with Las Vegas improving to 16-6.