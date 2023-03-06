Prospectors suffer playoff elimination loss

March 6, 2023 — The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey season ended Sunday with a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Totems in the first round of the USPHL playoffs.

After a scoreless first period, Rock Springs would be the first to score on a goal by Ondrej Matas just under three into the second period. But the Prospector’s lead was short-lived as Seattle answered with their first goal just 38 seconds later. The period would end tied at 1-1.

In the third period, Seattle would take a 2-1 lead at 5:50 into the period. From that point on, it was a defensive battle until the Totems scored their final two goals in the last minute of play to gain the win.

Seattle will meet Northwest Division regular season champion Vernal, Utah, this coming weekend. Vernal won their opening-round playoff series 2-0 over Rogue Valley.