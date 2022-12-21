Prospectors suffer second Vegas loss

December 21, 2022 — Things looked good early for the Rock Springs Prospectors as they grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in their Tuesday game against the Ontario Reign. Tyler Rayner scored for the Prospectors a little over five minutes into the contest. But, from that point on, Ontario would dominate, scoring four goals in the last half of the first period to lead 4-1 at the break.

The Reign offense would score three more times in the second period and one more goal in the third period leading to their 8-1 win over Rock Springs. In total, Ontario registered 51 shots on goal to the Prospectors’ 21.

The loss put the Rock Springs record at 12-15-1. Ontario, of the USPHL Pacific Division, improved to 20-8-0.

The Prospectors will play again today in the Las Vegas area, taking on the Pacific Division-leading Fresno Monsters (21-4-0). The road trip will end Thursday with a game against San Diego Sabres.