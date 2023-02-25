Prospectors suffer shutout in Provo

February 25, 2023 — After taking a week off, the Rock Springs Prospectors offense was not up to the task Friday night, losing 7-0 to Provo. For the contest, the home-standing Predators outshot Rock Springs 70-27. Half of the Prospector’s shots came in the third period.

Provo’s offense scored just 1:46 into the contest and scored their second goal four minutes later, taking a 3-0 lead into the first-period break. The Predators put the game out of reach in the second period with three more unanswered goals.

Rock Spring will wrap up the regular season with a road game at the Ogden Mustangs tonight. Odgen won the only other meeting between the two teams, 10-1, on January 21.

The Prospectors have secured a spot in the USPHL postseason. The schedule will be announced soon.